Malaysia broadcaster RTM apologises for getting names of three leaders wrong at ASEAN Summit

SINGAPORE: Malaysian broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has apologised for getting the names of three Southeast Asian leaders wrong during a live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

RTM had misidentified the leaders of Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia during the live broadcast on Sunday (Oct 26).

In statements issued in Malay on Facebook, the broadcaster apologised for the mistakes.

RTM said in its statement that a broadcast commentator had misidentified Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as his predecessor, Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

The commentator had also misidentified Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from office in 2024.

"RTM views this matter seriously and appropriate action has been taken," the statements read.

RTM apologised to the respective current prime ministers and their governments, as well as all affected parties, it said.

"RTM will continue to increase editorial control and fact-checking to ensure all information that is conveyed is accurate and has integrity."

The broadcaster had earlier in the day issued a similarly worded statement for getting the name of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto wrong. It had identified Mr Prabowo as Joko Widodo, his predecessor.

RTM extended its apologies to the president and the Indonesian government.