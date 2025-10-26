US remains vital to continued peace, stability and prosperity of Southeast Asia, says PM Wong
US President Donald Trump has “continued to demonstrate leadership and commitment to global efforts for peace and engagement”, says Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
KUALA LUMPUR: The United States remains vital to the “continued peace, stability and prosperity” of the world and Southeast Asia, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday (Oct 26) at a meeting held on day one of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Speaking at the 13th ASEAN-US Summit where he welcomed United States President Donald Trump back to the region, Mr Wong noted that Mr Trump has “continued to demonstrate leadership and commitment to global efforts for peace and engagement”.
This includes his role in securing a ceasefire plan for Gaza, de-escalating border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, and his “personal attention to combating transnational crime, online scams and drugs”.
Thailand and Cambodia had been locked in a border dispute, with tensions escalating in July into their deadliest military clashes in decades, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.
The two sides agreed to a ceasefire - brokered in part by Trump - after five days of fighting, and have since repeatedly traded accusations of truce violations.
Earlier on Sunday, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to cease all hostilities at the disputed border area and release captured soldiers, as part of an agreement inked on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.
Mr Trump presided over the signing of the agreement by Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet. The deal was also witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the bloc’s rotating chair.
MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TIES
Describing the relationship between ASEAN and the US as “mutually beneficial”, Mr Wong noted how stability and security not only create the conditions for ASEAN to grow, but for America and its companies to benefit from being in Southeast Asia as well.
US investment and trade links with the region have supported more than 600,000 “good American jobs”, he said. ASEAN, with a combined population of nearly 700 million, is also a growing market for American goods and services, he added.
“Our region buys US exports from all fifty states in America - from corn to Boeing planes to some of the best military equipment in the world,” said the Singapore prime minister.
“In short, the ASEAN-US relationship is mutually beneficial and it has made our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”
More can be done together, said Mr Wong. For example, even as ASEAN continues on its digital transformation journey, there will be opportunities for American companies to grow their software and digital systems, especially when many of these companies already have a well-established presence and strong reputations.
Beyond the digital economy, opportunities also lie in helping ASEAN to grow its energy security as the bloc develops its energy infrastructure, including a cross-region power grid.
Towards the end of his speech, Mr Wong noted that Southeast Asia is one of the most diverse regions in the world, and one that has historically been geographically fragmented and unstable.
“But it was Americans’ actions, sacrifices, and efforts that contributed to Southeast Asia’s peace and stability. We will never forget these sacrifices,” he said.
“It is America’s continued actions and leadership that will enable Southeast Asia to thrive. So, we look forward to working closely with you, Mr President, to take our region forward, to strengthen our partnership.”
ASEAN-US relations will mark its 50th year in 2027 when Singapore takes over the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, said Mr Wong, adding that he hopes to welcome Mr Trump back in Singapore and the region.
Mr Trump was last in Singapore in 2018, during his first term of presidency, for a historic meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
Mr Trump’s visit to Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN summit will be the first time a US president has visited Malaysia in a decade, the last being Barack Obama in 2015.
He had attended the 2017 ASEAN Summit in the Philippines during his first term in office but skipped subsequent gatherings.
The US President arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Bunga Raya terminal at around 10am on Sunday morning, where he was welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar at the tarmac in a pomp ceremony with music and dancers.