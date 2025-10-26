US remains vital to continued peace, stability and prosperity of Southeast Asia, says PM Wong

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States remains vital to the “continued peace, stability and prosperity” of the world and Southeast Asia, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday (Oct 26) at a meeting held on day one of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking at the 13th ASEAN-US Summit where he welcomed United States President Donald Trump back to the region, Mr Wong noted that Mr Trump has “continued to demonstrate leadership and commitment to global efforts for peace and engagement”.

This includes his role in securing a ceasefire plan for Gaza, de-escalating border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, and his “personal attention to combating transnational crime, online scams and drugs”.

Thailand and Cambodia had been locked in a border dispute, with tensions escalating in July into their deadliest military clashes in decades, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire - brokered in part by Trump - after five days of fighting, and have since repeatedly traded accusations of truce violations.

Earlier on Sunday, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to cease all hostilities at the disputed border area and release captured soldiers, as part of an agreement inked on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

Mr Trump presided over the signing of the agreement by Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet. The deal was also witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the bloc’s rotating chair.