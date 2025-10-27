ASEAN risks losing credibility if it fails to stay united, warns PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must “stand together as one” in an increasingly uncertain world or risk losing its credibility and relevance on the global stage, said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Oct 26).

Speaking at a closed-door retreat session held at the end of the first day of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, he said ASEAN must safeguard its centrality and demonstrate its ability to resolve differences and maintain peace among itself.

Mr Wong, in a transcript issued by his office on Monday morning, expressed hope for swift resolutions to both the recent border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as Myanmar’s ongoing political crisis.

Thailand and Cambodia had been locked in a border dispute, with tensions escalating in July into their deadliest military clashes in decades, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire on Jul 28 after talks in Kuala Lumpur mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the bloc’s rotating chair.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Sunday, an agreement to cease all hostilities at the disputed border area and release captured soldiers was signed by both countries.

Mr Wong commended Malaysia’s efforts in finding a diplomatic solution and welcomed the signing of the agreement. However, this is “only the beginning”, he said.

“There is still a long road ahead, and Singapore encourages both sides to exercise restraint to avoid any further escalation, and to resolve differences through peaceful engagement and dialogue, and established mechanisms.”