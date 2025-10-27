Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal

TOKYO: Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Monday (Oct 27), the next leg of an Asia tour that could see the US president and China's Xi Jinping end their bruising trade war.

Speaking on Air Force One, Trump said he was hopeful of a deal when he sees Xi on Thursday in South Korea, while also indicating he was willing to extend his trip in order to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I have a lot of respect for President Xi and we are going to I think ... come away with a deal," Trump told reporters en route from Malaysia, where comments from US and Chinese trade negotiators raised hopes of an accord.

As dozens of people gathered at Haneda Airport to take photos, the presidential plane - also bearing Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - touched down at sunset.

Sporting a golden tie, Trump then boarded a helicopter to take him into the bright lights of the Japanese metropolis in time for an evening audience with the emperor.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to meet new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and make a speech on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, docked at the US naval base Yokosuka.

"I hear phenomenal things. (Takaichi) was a great ally and friend of Shinzo Abe, who was my friend," Trump said, referring to the assassinated former Japanese premier.

"That really helps Japan and the United States, I think she's going to be great."