Trump aims to clinch deal with China's Xi during Asia trip

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will test his deal-making capabilities on a trip to Asia, a region battered by his hardball trade policies, while doubts hang over his highly anticipated meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

Trump, who left Washington on Friday (Oct 25) night, is set for a five-day trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, his first to the region and longest journey abroad since taking office in January.

The Republican leader hopes to pile up trade, critical mineral and ceasefire deals before turning to the toughest challenge, a face-to-face with Xi on Thursday in South Korea.

Trump is also working to maintain the signature foreign policy achievement of his second term, a fragile ceasefire he helped to strike in the Israel-Gaza conflict, while the Russian war in Ukraine rages and a trade war with China shows little sign of ending.

US AND CHINA TRADE THREATS ON KEY MINERALS, TECHNOLOGY

Washington and Beijing have hiked tariffs on each other's exports and threatened to cut off trade in critical minerals and technologies altogether.

The trip was formally announced by the White House on Thursday. Details remain in flux, including the meeting between leaders of the world's two largest economies.

Neither side expects a breakthrough that would restore terms of trade that existed before Trump's second-term inauguration in January, according to a person familiar with the conversations. Instead, talks between the two sides to prepare for the meeting focused on managing disagreements and modest improvements.