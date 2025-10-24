China hopeful of ‘solution’ as it prepares for US trade talks; Xi stresses need for strategic resolve

SHANGHAI: Chinese officials struck an upbeat tone on Friday (Oct 24) over the country's future development based on a five-year roadmap and a medium-term blueprint newly endorsed at a Communist Party conclave this week - and even on resolving trade tensions with the United States ahead of high-level talks.

On the same day, the Xinhua state news agency released a belated dispatch of remarks made by President Xi Jinping in August - about the need for China to remain proactive in shaping change, deepening reform, and reinforcing domestic resilience amid rising global uncertainties.

“We must closely monitor and accurately assess the international situation, actively recognise, adapt to, and seek change, and firmly grasp the strategic initiative,” Xi was quoted as saying at a closed-door session with leaders of other political parties to gather feedback for the new 15th Five-Year Plan.

“No matter how the external environment changes, China must focus on running its own affairs well.”

China’s development had also entered a phase where “strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges”, Xi added, while emphasising the importance of accurately assessing the global environment while advancing national priorities.



That includes “fully and faithfully” implementing the country’s new development philosophy, boosting domestic demand, unblocking internal and external circulation, and managing risks more effectively.