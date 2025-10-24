AI gives China’s Singles’ Day head start as retailers see early sales boom

SINGAPORE: China’s biggest shopping event kicked off early this year, and retailers have been reaping the rewards after a muted holiday spending season.

Held annually on Nov 11, Singles’ Day is China’s largest online shopping festival, marked by massive discounts, livestream marathons and shopping galas across major e-commerce platforms.

It has become the world’s biggest shopping event since its launch in 2009, eclipsing the likes of Black Friday and Amazon’s Prime Day, with total estimated sales of US$156.4 billion (1.14 trillion yuan) in 2023 and US$200 billion in 2024.

Chinese e-commerce retailers and platforms got a head start this year - utilising and deploying AI tools and technology to enhance customer engagement, improve operations and boost sales.

JD.com, the country’s largest retailer, kicked off Singles’ Day promotions on Oct 9, a day after the end of Golden Week, an extended eight-day holiday this year which combined the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival breaks.

Kuaishou, a popular video e-commerce platform, launched its Singles’ Day promotions even earlier on Oct 7 to gain a competitive edge against rival Douyin, which started its own campaign just days later on Oct 9.

The early rollout appears to have paid off.

JD.com saw sales of more than 52,000 brands surge over 300 per cent between Oct 9 and Oct 13, according to a report by the China Daily state news outlet, adding that more than 3,300 product categories recorded year-on-year growth of over 100 per cent.