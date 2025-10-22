Commentary: Chinese consumer behaviour during Golden Week was exactly what Beijing hoped to avoid

SHANGHAI: China's recent eight-day Golden Week holiday in October produced a striking paradox: record-breaking travel alongside conspicuously restrained spending. While 888 million domestic trips represented a surge of over 120 million journeys compared to last year, average spending per trip fell to roughly 911 yuan (US$114) – the lowest since 2022.

This disconnect between movement and money exposes critical flaws in Beijing's current approach to consumption-led growth.

The most revealing insight came not from official statistics, but from the Enodo team's ground-level observations across Shanghai, Jiangsu and Guangdong during Golden Week.

Conversations with travellers and friends revealed a troubling pattern in that many households are explicitly waiting for the next round of consumer subsidies before making major purchases.

This expectation-driven restraint represents precisely the moral hazard Beijing hoped to avoid, and it demonstrates why subsidy-dependent consumption cannot serve as a long-term solution.