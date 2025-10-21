Commentary: No Nvidia, no problem – China plays the long game on AI chips

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: China has put its near-term progress in the global AI race with the United States on the line. By banning its largest tech companies from buying Nvidia’s chips, Beijing is forcing ByteDance, Alibaba and others to rely on Huawei and other domestic suppliers.

It is a gamble, but the world’s second-largest economy has clearly concluded that relying on American technology is now more dangerous than going it alone on semiconductors.

Beijing appears to have grown tired of the US' erratic policymaking under President Donald Trump – from sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods to repeated changes in rules on advanced chip exports. The Trump administration first imposed, then abruptly lifted, an export ban on Nvidia’s H20 chip, underscoring the policy whiplash facing Chinese tech firms. Beijing is now urging Chinese firms not to buy the chip at all.

In September, regulators at the Cyberspace Administration of China also told tech giants to stop buying Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D, a chip tailored for the Chinese market in compliance with US export restrictions and widely used for AI. Officials believe that domestic products are now good enough, reducing the need for Nvidia’s hardware.

The ban may look heavy-handed. But what matters is the outcome.