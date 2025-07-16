Commentary: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is right about the real AI race with China

TOKYO: If Jensen Huang was hoping to reassure Washington that his company’s advanced artificial intelligence chips won’t be used to supercharge China’s military, his comments likely fell on deaf ears.

“We don’t have to worry about that,” the Nvidia CEO said of America’s greatest fear about his firm’s access to the China market in an interview with CNN. He argued Beijing knows it can’t rely on the US technology, which “could be limited at any time”.

It’s optimistic thinking on his part, given the national security concerns that have fuelled years of semiconductor restrictions.

This risk of China’s dependency on foreign tech was highlighted recently when the US imposed and then lifted export controls on chip design software within the span of a month. The abrupt policy U-turn suggests the restrictions were rolled out to be used as a bargaining chip in trade talks.

But it undoubtedly served as more evidence in Beijing’s mind that it is vulnerable to Washington’s ability to deploy such moves on a moment’s notice. This only spurs its desire to bolster self-reliance.