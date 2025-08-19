Commentary: What can really cure deflation in China?

HONG KONG: A familiarity with buzzwords is essential to keep track of what is going on in China. If you have been a China watcher over the past few years, you will be familiar with “supply-side reforms”, the “three red lines” and the mantra “housing is for living, not for speculation”.

Recently, a new buzzword has emerged – “anti-involution”. In China, involution describes a dynamic where aggressive competition among producers results in excess capacity, drastic price cuts and diminishing returns on capital employed. Anti-involution is a response to the persistent challenges of deflation.

In recent years, Chinese policymakers have pursued supply-side measures such as production controls in upstream sectors such as steel and cement.

I have previously argued that the debt-deflation loop is the key challenge facing China’s economy. The deflation challenge originated in Beijing’s countercyclical policy of maintaining relatively high real gross domestic product growth with elevated levels of investment.

In the past four years, policymakers have pushed for investment in manufacturing and infrastructure to offset the slowdown in the property sector. Deflationary pressures have only intensified.