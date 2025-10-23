China outlines priorities for next five-year plan, adds defence capability to long-term goals
Communist Party leaders outlined priorities of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026 to 2030) in a communique released at the conclusion of its Fourth Plenum on Thursday (Oct 23).
SHANGHAI: China has identified a list of goals to guide its next Five-Year Plan until 2030, placing greater emphasis on technological self-reliance, domestic demand and national security - and, for the first time, incorporating defence capability into the country’s 2035 development blueprint.
In a communique released at the conclusion of the Communist Party’s Fourth Plenum on Thursday (Oct 23), leaders outlined priorities that would form the basis of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026 to 2030), to be formally approved by the National People’s Congress next March.
The seven broad objectives range from high-quality growth and deeper reform to cultural advancement, ecological progress, improved living standards - and a stronger national-security shield.
“The 15th Five-Year Plan period will be critical as the country works to reinforce the foundations and push ahead on all fronts toward basically achieving socialist modernisation by 2035,” according to the communiqué, published by state news agency Xinhua.
“It will thus serve as a key link between the past and the future,” it added.
Challenges lie ahead for the world’s second largest economy, amid trade tensions with the United States and a sluggish domestic economy.
The new five-year plan is expected to undergo revisions but it is viewed widely as an early window into Beijing’s plans for navigating challenges like slower growth, the country’s ageing population, and rising global tensions.
The new 15th five-year plan will also span the 2026 to 2030 period, which will see major upcoming political and strategic milestones: the next party congress and the 100th anniversary of the PLA’s founding in 2027, and the 80th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in 2029.
According to the communique, China aims to achieve a “significant leap” in its economic strength, scientific and technological strength, defence capability, comprehensive national strength, and international influence” by 2035 - with per capita GDP reaching the level of a moderately developed country.
It also appears to be the first time that defence capability is incorporated as part of the 2035 goals, based on checks by CNA.