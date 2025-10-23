China outlines priorities for next five-year plan, adds defence capability to long-term goals

SHANGHAI: China has identified a list of goals to guide its next Five-Year Plan until 2030, placing greater emphasis on technological self-reliance, domestic demand and national security - and, for the first time, incorporating defence capability into the country’s 2035 development blueprint.

In a communique released at the conclusion of the Communist Party’s Fourth Plenum on Thursday (Oct 23), leaders outlined priorities that would form the basis of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026 to 2030), to be formally approved by the National People’s Congress next March.

The seven broad objectives range from high-quality growth and deeper reform to cultural advancement, ecological progress, improved living standards - and a stronger national-security shield.

“The 15th Five-Year Plan period will be critical as the country works to reinforce the foundations and push ahead on all fronts toward basically achieving socialist modernisation by 2035,” according to the communiqué, published by state news agency Xinhua.

“It will thus serve as a key link between the past and the future,” it added.



Challenges lie ahead for the world’s second largest economy, amid trade tensions with the United States and a sluggish domestic economy.