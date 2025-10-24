Commentary: Amid rare earths power struggle, BRICS influence hinges on China

SINGAPORE: Lately, it seems you can barely go a day without seeing rare earths in the headlines.

On Monday (Oct 20), the United States and Australia signed a multi-billion-dollar deal to boost cooperation on rare earths and critical minerals, as part of efforts to counter China’s dominance of the market. Then on Tuesday, EU’s trade chief Maros Sefcovic announced that China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao had accepted an “urgent” invitation to Brussels to talk about Beijing’s tightening of restrictions on rare earths exports.

The critical minerals domain has emerged as a strategic focal point for geopolitical competition. A central motif in the tit-for-tat tariff war between China and the United States has been the “minerals versus chips” battle.

Last year, China suspended exports of key dual-use raw materials to the US in response to American policies which restricted China’s access to advanced semiconductor technologies.

Seven rare earths elements (REEs) were added to the Chinese export controls list in April this year in retaliation against the “reciprocal” tariffs levied by the Trump administration on Chinese goods.

Two weeks ago, China significantly expanded its export controls, broadening the scope to include technologies related to rare earths. It will now also require foreign companies to get its approval to export products manufactured overseas that contain even trace amounts of certain Chinese-processed rare earths.