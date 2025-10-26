Logo
Japan PM says strengthening US alliance is 'top priority' after Trump call
Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi poses during a photo session with members of her cabinet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Philip Fong/Pool)
26 Oct 2025 01:35AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2025 01:39AM)
TOKYO: Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Saturday (Oct 25) that strengthening the Japan-US alliance was her administration’s “top priority.”

The conversation came ahead of Trump’s planned visit to Tokyo next week as part of his Asia tour and was the first between the two leaders since Takaichi took office earlier this week.

“We agreed that we will work toward elevating the Japan-US alliance to new heights,” Takaichi told reporters. “I told him that strengthening the Japan-US alliance is my administration’s top priority on the diplomatic and security front.”

She also described Trump as “a very lively, fun person” and said their exchange was “good and candid,” according to a post on X.

Trump is due to arrive in Japan on Monday before heading to South Korea for trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US president has been urging Tokyo and other allies to increase military spending.

In her first policy speech on Friday, Takaichi said Japan will spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence this fiscal year, reaching the government’s target two years ahead of schedule.

 
 
 

Source: AFP/fs

