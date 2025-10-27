Brazil's Lula meets with US to seeks tariff solutions 'immediately'

KUALA LUMPUR: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had a positive meeting on Sunday (Oct 26) with US President Donald Trump, and their respective teams will start "immediately" to discuss tariffs and other matters.

Trump and Lula spoke on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in a meeting to overcome tensions between Brazil and the United States after Trump increased tariffs on US imports of most Brazilian goods to 50 per cent from 10 per cent in August.

"We agreed that our teams will meet immediately to advance the search for solutions to the tariffs and sanctions against Brazilian authorities," Lula said in a social media post following the meeting.

Trump had linked the tariff move to what he called a "witch hunt" against Jair Bolsonaro, the South American country's former president. The US government also put sanctions on a number of Brazilian officials, including Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the trial that led to Bolsonaro's conviction for attempting a coup.