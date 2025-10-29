Monarch-loving Trump gifted replica of golden crown once worn by South Korean kings

GYEONGJU: President Donald Trump may be facing protests back home calling for "no kings" in the United States, but in South Korea, officials had the perfect gift for the monarch-loving magnate - a replica golden crown.

Trump met South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday (Oct 29), part of a visit in which he is expected to hold tense trade talks with China's Xi Jinping.

And capping a lavish welcome ceremony in the historic South Korean capital of Gyeongju, Trump was presented with a replica of a crown worn by the kings of Silla, the dynasty that ruled from 57 BC to 935 AD.

The gift from South Korea was a replica of "the largest and most extravagant of the existing gold crowns" from the Silla period, Trump was told.

It represented "the divine connection between heavenly and earthly leadership".