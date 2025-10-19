‘No Kings’ protesters flood US cities in anti-Trump rallies
Millions join “No Kings” rallies across the United States to protest what they see as US President Trump’s growing authoritarianism and attacks on democratic norms.
WASHINGTON: Millions of protesters poured into streets across the United States on Saturday (Oct 18), rallying under the slogan “No Kings” to denounce what they see as US President Donald Trump’s authoritarian tendencies and the erosion of democratic norms under his administration.
Organisers said more than 2,600 rallies were planned in major cities and small towns across the country and even in foreign capitals. Up to three million people expected to participate.
“There is nothing more American than saying, ‘We don’t have kings,’” said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, one of the main groups behind the protests. “We’re exercising our right to peacefully resist.”
PROTESTS TARGET TRUMP’S POLICIES
The demonstrations were fuelled by opposition to Trump’s immigration and education policies, as well as his use of the National Guard in US cities and prosecutions of political rivals.
In Washington, thousands marched toward the US Capitol, carrying flags, signs and balloons in a carnival-like atmosphere. Some protesters dressed as Trump in prison stripes held signs reading “Impeach Trump Again.”
“I’m against the overreach of power,” said Aliston Elliot, who wore a Statue of Liberty crown and carried a sign reading “No Wannabe Dictators.”
Large rallies were also reported in New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston, where a US Marine Corps veteran said he joined the march because “the United States was founded upon action against tyrants, against kings.”
In Portland, Oregon, 70-year-old veteran Kevin Brice wore a sweatshirt declaring “No Kings since 1776.” He said he was “embarrassed that we’re talking about using the military against civilians.”
TRUMP: ‘I’M NOT A KING’
Trump downplayed the protests, telling Fox Business in an interview on Friday: “They’re referring to me as a king — I’m not a king.”
More than 300 grassroots groups joined forces to organize the marches, supported by the American Civil Liberties Union, which trained volunteers to act as legal observers and de-escalation marshals.
Progressive leaders Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Hillary Clinton, voiced support for the movement.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, dismissed the rallies as “hate America protests.”
HISTORIC TURNOUT EXPECTED
Sociologist Dana Fisher of American University predicted that Saturday’s rallies could mark one of the largest protest events in US history, with turnout possibly surpassing June’s “No Kings” demonstrations that drew up to six million people.
While she said the protests were unlikely to change Trump’s policies, Fisher added that they could embolden officials opposed to Trump’s agenda.
Smaller solidarity rallies also took place outside the US embassies in London, Madrid and Barcelona, where protesters chanted in support of American democracy and against authoritarianism.