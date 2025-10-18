'No Kings' rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump

More than 2,600 “No Kings” protest events are scheduled to take place on Saturday (Oct 18) in all 50 United States states, a mass mobilisation against President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, education and security that organisers say are pushing the country toward autocracy.

The protests - big and little, in cities, suburbs and small towns across the US - follow similar demonstrations in June and will gauge the frustration level of opponents of a conservative agenda that has rolled out quickly.

Since Trump took office 10 months ago, his administration has ramped up immigration enforcement, moved to slash the federal workforce and cut funding to elite universities over issues, including pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's war in Gaza, campus diversity and transgender policies.

Residents in some major cities have seen National Guard troops sent in by the president, who argues they are needed to protect immigration agents and to help combat crime.

“There is nothing more American than saying ‘we don’t have kings’ and exercising our right to peacefully protest,” said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, a progressive organization that is the main organiser of the No Kings marches.