Northwestern University president resigns after Trump funding cuts

CHICAGO: The president of Northwestern University, a prestigious school in suburban Chicago, announced on Thursday (Sep 4) that he would resign as the institution deals with budget issues stemming from cuts in federal funding by the Trump administration.

President Michael Schill, who has led the university in Evanston, Illinois, for three years, said in a statement that it was the "right time" for new leadership to guide Northwestern into the future and that he would remain in place until an interim president is named.

"I ... recognize that difficult problems remain, particularly at the federal level," he said. "It is critical that we continue to protect the University’s research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence."

In April, President Donald Trump's administration froze nearly $800 million in research funding for Northwestern, after Republicans accused the university of not doing enough to address antisemitism during campus protests against the Gaza war.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the Trump administration "looks forward to working with the new leadership" at Northwestern.