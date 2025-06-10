Trump pushing legal limits with deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, say analysts

United States President Donald Trump has deployed more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles after days of protests by hundreds of demonstrators against immigration raids.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has blasted the order as "purposely inflammatory", and the state on Monday (Jun 9) sued the Trump administration to block what it calls the “unlawful” deployment of soldiers.

Questions have emerged over whether Trump’s activation of the troops is in line with the law, with analysts telling CNA it is a legal grey area.

“Legally, he's pushing the limits. But then again, we haven't tested this out before,” said Rick Mullaney, executive director of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute.