Trump lands in South Korea, says Xi talks will be 'great outcome for world'

GYEONGJU, South Korea: US President Donald Trump landed in South Korea on Wednesday (Oct 29) for the final leg of his Asia trip, optimistic about striking a trade war truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping after summit talks with South Korea's Lee Jae Myung.

Arriving from Tokyo hours after North Korea test-fired a nuclear-capable cruise missile, Trump is due to address a summit of CEOs and meet with Lee in Gyeongju, a sleepy South Korean town filled with historic tombs and palaces.

The main item on Wednesday's agenda will be the unresolved trade agreement between the US and South Korea, before an expected meeting with Xi on Thursday, the prospect of which has already buoyed global markets.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Gyeongju, Trump dismissed the North Korea missile test and said he was squarely focused on his meeting with the leader of the world's second-largest economy.

"The relationship with China is very good. So I think we're going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually," Trump said.

He expects to reduce US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing's commitment to curb exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, he added.

After arriving in the southern city of Busan, Trump strolled down a red carpet, shaking hands with officials as the band struck up a rendition of Village People's YMCA, a favourite of the US president's often played at his political rallies. He then boarded his helicopter, heading for Gyeongju.

SOUTH KOREA TRADE TALKS STRUGGLE

Trump made no mention of trade talks with South Korea on Wednesday, with both sides playing down the prospect of a breakthrough in leader talks.

The two allies announced a deal in late July under which South Korea would avoid the worst of the tariffs by agreeing to pump US$350 billion of new investments into the United States. But talks over the structure of those investments have been deadlocked.

Trump has also pressed allies like South Korea to pay more for defence, and South Korea has sought reforms to US immigration laws to allow for more workers to build factories after a raid on a Hyundai Motor battery plant in Georgia.

The leaders will discuss trade, investment and peace on the Korean peninsula at talks on Wednesday, Lee's office said, a reference to engagement with North Korea.