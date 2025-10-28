Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, Taiwan says ties with US 'very stable'

TAIPEI: Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Tuesday (Oct 28) that he was not worried that United States President Donald Trump would "abandon" the island at his upcoming meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has vacillated on his position towards China-claimed Taiwan as he seeks to strike a trade deal with Beijing. Trump says Xi has told him he will not invade while the Republican leader is in office, but has yet to approve any new US arms sales to Taipei.

The fear in Taipei, which has long enjoyed strong unofficial support from Washington, is that the Trump-Xi meeting this week in South Korea on the sidelines of the APEC summit could see some sort of "selling out" of Taiwan's interests by Trump to Xi.

Asked whether he was worried Trump would "abandon" Taiwan at the Xi talks, Lin told reporters in Taipei: "No, because our Taiwan-US relations are very stable".

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"No matter whether on security, trade and business and other areas, there is close cooperation," he added.