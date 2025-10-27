Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, China says bombers flew near Taiwan

BEIJING: A group of Chinese H-6K bombers recently flew near Taiwan to practice "confrontation drills", Chinese state media reported late on Sunday (Oct 26), publicising the action just a few days before the US and Chinese presidents are due to meet in South Korea.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, sends its combat aircraft and warships into the skies and waters around the island on a daily basis, though Taipei's defence ministry has not reported any unusual activity lately.

Chinese state television's military channel's Weibo account said that recently - it did not give a date - units from the Eastern Theatre Command had conducted combat-oriented training to test their capabilities in areas like air blockades and precision strikes.

"Several J-10 fighters flew in combat formation to a designated target airspace, and multiple H-6K bombers went to the waters and airspace around Taiwan island to carry out simulated confrontation drills," it added, without providing the location.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The H-6K is a strategic bomber that can carry nuclear weapons.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Taiwan's defence ministry had no immediate comment.

On Monday morning, in its daily bulletin of Chinese activities in the previous 24 hours, Taiwan's defence ministry reported just four Chinese military aircraft - three fighter jets in the Taiwan Strait and one support aircraft to the southwest of Taiwan.

The Chinese state television report said defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity through "concrete actions and safeguarding the peace and happiness of hundreds of millions of people is our solemn commitment".

It showed a video of bombs being dropped, and in one segment an air force officer says that the "coast of Taiwan can be clearly made out", though it is not clear from the image whether any land can be seen.