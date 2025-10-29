North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

SEOUL: North Korea test-fired cruise missiles off its western coast in a message to Pyongyang "enemies", state media announced on Wednesday (Oct 29) just hours before US President Donald Trump begins a visit to South Korea.

The sea-to-surface missiles were launched vertically on Tuesday from the Yellow Sea and flew for more than two hours, state news agency KCNA said.

Top military official Pak Jong Chon oversaw the test and said "important successes" were being achieved in developing the North's "nuclear forces" as a war deterrent, according to KCNA.

The test was aimed at assessing "the reliability of different strategic offensive means and impress their abilities upon the enemies", Pak said.

"It is our responsible mission and duty to ceaselessly toughen the nuclear combat posture," he added.

Notably absent from the test was leader Kim Jong Un, who typically oversees important missile launches.

Trump has said he would "love to meet" Kim this week as he makes his first visit to the Korean peninsula of his second term.

Kim has expressed openness to talks if the United States dropped its "delusional" demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.

"The launch underscores Pyongyang's nuclear deterrence ahead of Trump's visit to the peninsula and again reinforces its message that denuclearisation is off the table," Yang Moo-jin, a chair professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.