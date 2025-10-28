US, Japan leaders sign nuclear power deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Before Trump's Asia trip, the US urged buyers of Russian energy, including Japan, to cease imports and put sanctions on Moscow's two biggest oil exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil, to push the Kremlin into talks to end the Ukraine war.

Japan has stepped up US liquefied natural gas purchases in the last few years as it tries to diversify away from its key supplier Australia, and prepare for the expiry of supply contracts with Russia's Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project, which Mitsui and Mitsubishi helped launch in 2009.

In June, JERA, Japan's top liquefied natural gas buyer, agreed to buy up to 5.5 million metric tons a year of US liquefied natural gas under 20-year contracts, with deliveries starting around 2030. This is roughly the volume Japan imports annually from Sakhalin-2.

Most supply from Sakhalin-2, which meets 9 per cent of Japan's gas needs, ends in the period from 2028 to 2033.

Japan buys less than 1 per cent of its oil imports from Russia under a sanctions waiver due to expire in December, with the bulk of its oil supply covered by the Middle East.

Last week alone, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, Tokyo Gas, signed a preliminary deal to buy 1 million metric tons per annum of liquefied natural gas from the Alaska LNG project, following a similar September announcement by JERA.

JERA pledged US$1.5 billion for gas assets in Louisiana in its first foray into upstream production in the US, where Tokyo Gas and Mitsui are already present.

To keep electricity prices in check, Japan wants to continue Sakhalin-2 LNG imports, a senior official has said, as it takes only a few days to deliver LNG to Japan compared to around a week from Alaska and roughly a month from the US Gulf Coast.

"The US said it wants Japan to stop importing Russian energy - but this is Japan's closest liquefied natural gas source and is also cheap," said Nobuo Tanaka, chief executive of advisory Tanaka Global, Inc.

"I think the question should be framed this way: can the US provide Japan with liquefied natural gas as cheap as what currently comes from Russia? Can gas from Alaska be that affordable?"