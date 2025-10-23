US to unveil major Russia sanctions after Putin ‘not honest’ in talks, says Treasury chief

WASHINGTON: The United States will announce a major expansion of sanctions against Russia within hours, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday (Oct 22), a day after President Donald Trump halted plans for a summit with Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

“We are going to either announce after the close this afternoon, or first thing tomorrow morning, a substantial pickup in Russia sanctions,” Bessent told reporters at the White House.

He offered no immediate details but later told Fox Business that the decision followed Moscow’s failure to negotiate sincerely with Washington.

“President Putin has not come to the table in an honest and forthright manner, as we’d hoped,” Bessent said. “The president is disappointed at where we are in these talks.”