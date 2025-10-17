US, UK intensify pressure on India, China to curb Russian oil imports

NEW DELHI: Western powers on Thursday (Oct 16) ratcheted up efforts to starve Russia’s oil revenues, with President Donald Trump claiming India pledged to halt purchases and Britain unveiling fresh sanctions on Russian and Chinese energy firms.

Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India “will not be buying oil from Russia,” calling it a “big step” and adding, “Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.” However, India’s foreign ministry said it was not aware of such a call.

INDIA MAY CUT BACK IN DECEMBER

While India has refrained from explicitly committing to stop importing Russian crude, three sources familiar with government discussions said Indian refiners are preparing to reduce such purchases starting in December — though no formal directive has been issued.

Russia currently supplies about 36 percent of India’s crude, or roughly 1.75 million barrels per day. With Europe largely cut off from Russian oil, India and China have become key buyers at discounted prices.

Indian officials travelling to Washington for trade talks face US pressure to link broader deals to cuts in Russian oil imports.