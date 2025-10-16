Asia stocks rise as traders weigh China-US row, rate cut hopes

HONG KONG: Asian equities edged up on Thursday (Oct 16) as investors weighed the latest volleys in the China-US trade war and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates this year.

Markets have been in flux this week since US President Donald Trump fanned the embers in his tariff row with Beijing on Friday, threatening 100 per cent levies on Chinese goods in retaliation for its recent rare-earth export controls.

While he tempered his rhetoric days later, the outburst has led to tit-for-tat measures and warnings, raising concerns about the months-long truce between the superpowers that has provided some much-needed calm on trading floors.

Trump on Wednesday added to a sense of unease when he told reporters the countries were involved in a trade war.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Well, you're in one now," he replied to a reporter who questioned whether they were on course for a sustained trade war if he did not reach an agreement with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"We have a 100 per cent tariff. If we didn't have tariffs, we would be exposed as being a nothing," he added.

His comments came as his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared to take a more conciliatory tone, by proposing a longer pause in their tariffs as they look to resolve the rare earths row.