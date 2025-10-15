Commentary: The curious market timing of Trump’s tariff threats

HONG KONG: Donald Trump may know the art of dealmaking, but he certainly doesn’t know the art of stock market timing.

The timeline of his latest trade spat with China is curious. On Friday (Oct 10) morning, the S&P 500 Index was headed for another record before the United States president announced that he would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on China.

After the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 3.6 per cent lower, his administration walked back the threat on Sunday, signalling openness to a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping to quell trade tensions.

All this drama happened when Asia markets were closed for the weekend. By the time China reopened on Monday, traders already understood that the 100 per cent levy on their export-oriented nation may not materialise. The Hang Seng Index was down 1.7 per cent, compared to a 13.1 per cent one-day tumble on Apr 7, when Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs rattled investors.

Back then, Beijing’s “national team,” a group of institutional investors that buys index funds to contain selloffs, had to openly pledge that it would support markets.

Rather, Americans seem to have borne the bulk of jitters this time. On Friday, the CBOE Volatility Index, known as the “fear gauge”, jumped more than 30 per cent. Meanwhile, those crypto bros who supported the president must have had a nerve-wracking weekend as their portfolios experienced record selloffs on the renewed trade tensions.