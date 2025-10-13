Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it' amid trade dispute

WASHINGTON, DC: President Donald Trump said Sunday (Oct 12) the United States wants to help China, not hurt it, striking a conciliatory tone days after threatening an additional 100 per cent tariff on the world's second-largest economy.

Trump's statements on Friday as well as his threat to cancel a meeting with Xi later this month sent Wall Street stocks tumbling into negative territory as traders worried the trade war between Washington and Beijing could reignite.

"The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!" Trump said in Sunday's post on Truth Social, adding that "respected President Xi (Jinping) ... doesn't want Depression for his country."