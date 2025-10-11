Trump threatens China with export controls on Boeing parts

WASHINGTON: The United States could impose export controls on Boeing plane parts as part of Washington's response to Chinese export limits on rare earth minerals, President Donald Trump said on Friday (Oct 10).

Trump has frequently used Boeing in his aggressive efforts to reshape global trade since taking office in January.

During clashes with Trump over trade, Beijing in April ordered Chinese airlines to temporarily stop taking deliveries of new Boeing jets. The planemaker has also landed several large sales from foreign carriers following visits by Trump.

"We have many things, including a big thing is airplane. They (China) have a lot of Boeing planes, and they need parts, and lots of things like that," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked what items could the US impose export controls on.

The planemaker is in talks to sell as many as 500 jets to China, Bloomberg reported in August. It would be the US planemaker's first major Chinese order since Trump's first term in office.

Even if that falls through, the financial hit to Boeing will likely be small, said Scott Hamilton, an aerospace analyst with Leeham Co. "It's sandpaper on Boeing's hide."