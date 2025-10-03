AirAsia CEO confirms advanced talks to purchase COMAC planes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia is in advanced talks with Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC to acquire narrow-body jets for its fleet.

“We’re in active discussions. I can confirm that,” the airline’s founder and CEO Tony Fernandes told CNA.

“We are very serious about COMAC. We're excited. It's a big step forward to make this decision.”

He declined to disclose details on order size, delivery timeline or pricing, saying: “We’re evaluating. We're in the process of understanding our order book.”

Mr Fernandes stated that he has flown on COMAC aircraft operated by Chinese state-owned airlines.

He has also visited the company's manufacturing facilities.

“(COMAC planes) have been flying very successfully in China. I visited the factory – they're very dedicated (and) passionate,” he said.

“It's a good product. We're very serious about it. I think anyone who doesn't look at it will pay the price in the long run.”