Turkish Airlines inks big Boeing deal after Erdogan visits US

ISTANBUL: Turkish Airlines announced on Friday (Sep 26) a deal to buy up to 225 Boeing jets, one day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first White House visit since 2019.

The more than two-hour meeting between Erdogan and President Donald Trump raised Ankara's hopes of seeing Washington lift sanctions that since 2020 have blocked it from buying American F-35 fighter jets.

The measures were imposed in retaliation for Türkiye's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

Speaking to Turkish reporters on his flight home from Washington, Erdogan described a "sincere, constructive and productive atmosphere" during the talks.

But he conceded that "resolving all problems in a single meeting is, of course, impossible".

The Turkish Airlines deal includes 150 confirmed Boeing aircraft to be delivered between 2029 and 2034, with an option for 75 more, the company said in a statement, without giving a figure for the cost.

"With these orders, we aim to transition our entire fleet to next-generation aircraft by 2035, boosting efficiency and supporting an average annual growth rate of six per cent," the airline said.

The airline made a firm order for 50 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with an option for 25 more.

It also placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets, with an option for 50 more.

The airline is also in talks with engine makers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for engines, spare parts, and maintenance services for the Dreamliners.

The Boeing deal follows Turkish Airlines' December 2023 announcement of a 355-plane order from European rival Airbus.