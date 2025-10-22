Gold falls again as rally comes to halt, stock markets mixed

HONG KONG: Gold and silver sank for a second day on Wednesday (Oct 22), bringing a rally in the precious metals to a juddering halt, while stocks were mixed after United States President Donald Trump remarked that a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping might not take place.

Bullion has seen an eye-watering run-up since the turn of the year, helping it climb more than 60 per cent and hitting multiple records, with observers suggesting it could soon hit US$5,000 an ounce.

The rally has been built on a range of issues including a weaker dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts, falling bond yields and central bank buying.

Lingering worries about the global outlook have also boosted its haven status, while a fear of missing out on the surge has equally played a part.

But the buying reversed Tuesday, tanking as much as 6 per cent at one point, and continued its retreat in Asia, hit by profit-taking, hopes for a further easing of China-US tensions and a stronger dollar.

At one point on Wednesday, it hit a low of US$4,000 - a day after chalking up a record peak of US$4.381.51. Silver, which has been riding the coattails of the rally, also plunged.

The retreat hit gold miners and producers. Northern Star Resources in Sydney dived more than 8 per cent, with Perseus Mining losing more than 6 per cent.

And Hong Kong-listed Zijin Gold International shed more than 4 per cent and Shandong Gold Mining was off nearly 2 per cent, while Merdeka Copper Gold dived around 4 per cent in Jakarta.