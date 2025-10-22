President Trump expects a ‘good’ trade deal with Xi at South Korea summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Oct 21) that he expected to seal a "good" trade deal with China's Xi Jinping at a regional summit next week, although he warned that the highly anticipated sit-down might yet be cancelled.

Trump has repeatedly changed his mind on meeting the Chinese president at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea since first announcing the encounter.

"So now we're going to have a fair deal, and I think we're going to have a very successful meeting. Certainly, there are a lot of people that are waiting for it," Trump told a lunch event with Republican senators at the White House.

But he then added: "Maybe it won't happen. Things can happen where, for instance, maybe somebody will say, 'I don't want to meet. It's too nasty.'" But it's really not nasty."