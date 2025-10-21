China imports no US soybeans in September for first time in seven years

BEIJING: China imported no soybeans from the US in September, the first time since November 2018 that shipments fell to zero, while South American shipments surged from a year earlier, as buyers shunned American cargoes during the ongoing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Imports last month from the US fell to zero from 1.7 million metric tons a year earlier, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday (Oct 20).

Shipments fell because of the high tariffs China has imposed on US imports and as previously harvested US supplies, known as old-crop beans, have already been traded. China is the world's biggest soybean importer.

"This is mainly due to tariffs. In a typical year, some old-crop beans would still enter the market," said Wan Chengzhi, an analyst at Capital Jingdu Futures.

Brazil arrivals last month jumped 29.9 per cent year-on-year to 10.96 million tons, accounting for 85.2 per cent of China's total imports of the oilseed, customs data showed, while shipments from Argentina rose 91.5 per cent to 1.17 million tons, or 9 per cent of the total.

China's soybean imports reached 12.87 million metric tons in September, the second-highest level on record.