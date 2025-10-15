US tariffs on China from Nov 1 depend on Beijing’s actions, says trade chief

WASHINGTON: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday (Oct 14) that whether additional 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese exports take effect on Nov 1 or sooner depends on Beijing’s next moves, though he acknowledged it may be difficult for China to find an off-ramp.

Greer told CNBC that US and Chinese officials held staff-level trade talks in Washington on Monday, and that both sides were still exploring a resolution over China’s restrictions on critical minerals exports.

“We think we’ll be able to work through it, but we can’t have a situation where the Chinese keep this regime in place, where they want to have veto power over the world’s high-tech supply chains,” Greer said. “I think they have realized that they’ve overstepped.”

TRADE TENSIONS ESCALATE

Financial markets have been volatile since President Donald Trump announced new 100 per cent duties on Chinese goods, on top of average tariffs of 55 per cent, in retaliation for Beijing’s expanded controls on rare earth exports.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Commerce Ministry have been working to ease concerns, assuring investors that talks are continuing to defuse a potential escalation in the trade war.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that further deterioration in US-China trade ties could slow global growth and add inflationary pressures.

Greer said Trump remained open to negotiation, calling him a “dealmaker,” but added that China must show flexibility.