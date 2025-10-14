US, China roll out tit-for-tat port fees, threatening more turmoil at sea

BEIJING: The United States and China on Tuesday (Oct 14) began charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, making the high seas a key front in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

A return to an all-out trade war appeared imminent last week, after China announced a major expansion of its rare earths export controls and US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to triple digits.

But after the weekend, both sides sought to reassure traders and investors, highlighting cooperation between their negotiating teams and the possibility that they could find a way forward.

China said it had started to collect the special charges on US-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels, but clarified that Chinese-built ships would be exempted from the levies.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In details published by state broadcaster CCTV, China spelt out specific provisions on exemptions, which also include empty ships entering Chinese shipyards for repair.

The China-imposed extra port fees would be collected at the first port of entry on a single voyage or for the first five voyages within a year, following an annual billing cycle beginning on Apr 17.

Early this year, US President Donald Trump's administration announced plans to levy the fees on China-linked ships to loosen the country's grip on the global maritime industry and bolster US shipbuilding.

An investigation during former President Joe Biden's administration concluded China uses unfair policies and practices to dominate the global maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, clearing the way for those penalties.