Equities rally on China-US hopes, new Japanese PM lifts Tokyo

HONG KONG: Stocks extended gains on Tuesday (Oct 21) on further signs that China-US trade tensions were easing, with Tokyo hitting another record as Japan prepares to swear in a new prime minister and bring an end to a period of political uncertainty.

Investors were back in a buying mood after last week's ructions caused by Donald Trump's threat earlier in the month to hammer China with 100 per cent tariffs over its latest rare earth export controls.

The US president - who had lashed Beijing's "extraordinarily aggressive" moves - has since toned down his rhetoric and on Monday expressed optimism ahead of a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea.

He said he was focused on getting a "fair" trade deal between the superpowers, adding: "I want to be good to China. I love my relationship with President Xi. We have a great relationship".

He also said he doubted China would invade Taiwan, saying "I think we'll be just fine with China. China doesn't want to do that".

The remarks, which followed other conciliatory words at the weekend, helped push Wall Street higher, as the tech-led rally that has pushed markets to records got back on track.

"Markets are travelling on 'high hopes' for a thaw in US-China relations, with President Trump listing rare earths, fentanyl and soybeans as top issues ahead of trade talks," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.