Trump says China 'doesn't want' to invade Taiwan, plans China visit next year

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump voiced confidence on Monday (Oct 20) that China would not invade Taiwan, saying he expected to maintain good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and to seal a trade deal later this month.

“I think we’ll be just fine with China. China doesn’t want to do that,” Trump told reporters as he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House, referring to fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

“Now that doesn’t mean it’s not the apple of his eye, because probably it is, but I don’t see anything happening,” Trump added.

Without explicitly committing to defend Taiwan militarily, Trump said Beijing understood that the United States remained “the strongest military power in the world by far.”

“We have the best of everything, and nobody’s going to mess with that,” he said. “I think we’re going to get along very well as it pertains to Taiwan and others.”