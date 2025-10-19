China's Xi calls for 'reunification' in message to new Taiwan opposition leader

BEIJING/TAIPEI: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Sunday (Oct 19) for efforts to advance "reunification" in a message of congratulations to the new leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, whose election took place amid accusations of interference by Beijing.

Former lawmaker Cheng Li-wun, who will take over as leader of the Kuomintang (KMT) party on Nov 1, won Saturday's election at a time of rising tension with Beijing, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory. Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims.

The KMT traditionally backs close relations with China and is Beijing's preferred dialogue partner. China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, calling him a "separatist".

Xi, in a message in his role as head of China's Communist Party, told Cheng the two parties should strengthen their "common political foundation", the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Both parties should also "unite the vast majority of people in Taiwan to deepen exchanges and cooperation, boost common development, and advance national reunification," he added.

Cheng, in her message to Xi, did not make any mention of union with Beijing, but said both sides of the Taiwan Strait were "members of the Chinese nation", using an expression in Chinese that refers to ethnicity rather than nationality.

"Both parties should, in light of the current situation, strengthen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation on the existing foundation (and) promote peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Cheng said, according to a party statement.