China’s customs seize 60,000 ‘problematic’ maps for mislabelling Taiwan, omitting disputed islands

BEIJING: Chinese customs authorities have seized 60,000 maps for “errors” that included mislabelling Taiwan and omitting territories in the South China Sea, amid brewing tensions on both fronts.

Customs officers from Qingdao in Shandong province intercepted the “problematic” maps during a recent inspection of export goods, China Customs said in a statement on Monday (Oct 13). It did not specify when exactly the operation was carried out.

The offending maps contained “mislabels” of Taiwan, authorities said, without elaborating on the exact error. China views Taiwan as its territory and has stepped up military and political pressure over the past few years.

They also omitted “important islands” in the South China Sea while failing to include China’s nine-dash line in the South China Sea. The maps also omitted the Diaoyu Islands as well as the maritime boundary line showing island ownership between China and Japan, according to the statement.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, a position that overlaps with four Southeast Asian neighbours - Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Vietnam - as well as Taiwan.

Beijing also strongly criticised and dismissed a 2016 international tribunal ruling - brought by Manila - that largely rejected its expansive claims.

Meanwhile, China and Japan both claim a string of islands - called Diaoyu by the Chinese and Senkaku by the Japanese - in the East China Sea northeast of Taiwan.