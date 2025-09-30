Commentary: Why China has said little about Vietnam’s South China Sea build-up

SINGAPORE: The scale of Vietnam’s island-building programme in the South China Sea has been a major revelation. Its reclamation efforts will possibly “match – and likely surpass” the scale of China’s own effort, according to a US think tank in August.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative reported works at eight previously untouched terrestrial features, which meant Vietnam has now reclaimed land in every Spratly Islands feature it occupies.

Still, Vietnam’s steps are relatively modest, considering its resource constraints. But they are conceived of as a long-term blueprint in its enduring territorial dispute with China.

Beijing is not blind to what Hanoi is doing. Vietnam’s build-up has been well documented in recent years. But the Chinese authorities have maintained a deafening silence – until lately.

In contrast with its intensifying clashes with the Philippines elsewhere in the South China Sea, China and Vietnam are in a form of peaceful coexistence.