Philippines protests China's plan for nature reserve in disputed shoal

MANILA: The Philippines said on Thursday (Sep 11) it "strongly protests" China's plan to establish a nature reserve at a South China Sea shoal, as Beijing moves to reinforce its territorial claims and maritime rights in the contested region.

China has approved the creation of a national nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal. The designation was an "important guarantee" to preserve the atoll's ecosystem, China's State Council said.

The Philippine foreign ministry said China's action "clearly infringes" on Manila's rights and interests.

"The Philippines will be issuing a formal diplomatic protest against this illegitimate and unlawful action by China," it said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Manila also called on Beijing to withdraw the designation and comply with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Manila's foreign ministry said the Philippines has sovereignty and jurisdiction over the shoal, which it calls Bajo de Masinloc, describing it as a "longstanding and integral part" of the Philippines.

Jay Batongbacal, an expert on maritime affairs and the law of the sea at the University of the Philippines, said China's action was a thinly veiled attempt to tighten Beijing's claims in the contested waters of the South China Sea.

He said it could also open the door to more aggressive tactics, including the arrests of Filipino fishermen.

China hopes that by "clothing its actions as 'environmental protection' they will be able to dissuade countries from supporting Philippine activities and attempts to reintroduce traditional fishing on the shoal," Batongbacal said.