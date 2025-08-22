Commentary: South China Sea collision allows Manila to challenge Beijing’s narrative

SINGAPORE: A seemingly standard, rather simple operation to foil a Philippine resupply run in the South China Sea on Aug 11 didn’t work out the way China would have expected.

The Philippine Coast Guard went about its routine Kadiwa mission to bring supplies to Filipino fisherfolk operating around the contested Scarborough Shoal, as a way of asserting the country’s sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone. Beijing has exercised de facto control of the atoll since the standoff with Manila in April 2012, despite a 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal in the Philippines’ favour.

But in a possible pincer move to expel the PCG vessel Suluan, the China Coast Guard cutter CCG3104 crashed headlong into the Chinese Type-052DL destroyer Guilin.

The navy destroyer was likely expected to adopt a blocking position right ahead of the Filipino ship to compel it to swerve, but might have been outmanoeuvred by the Suluan. Instead, the 7,500-tonne Guilin cut right behind the Suluan, while CCG3104 was still in hot pursuit.

The Chinese coast guard vessel’s bow appeared to be completely crushed by the impact, based on footage released by the Philippines. Whether there were casualties is still unknown, though maritime security expert Ray Powell posted on X that Chinese forces were conducting search-and-rescue operations at the site of the incident the day after, implying that there could have been Chinese personnel thrown overboard during the collision.