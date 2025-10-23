EU approves 19th package of sanctions on Russia, including LNG ban

BRUSSELS: The European Union has approved a 19th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, the Danish presidency of the EU said on Wednesday (Oct 22).
“We are very pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the remaining member state that it’s now able to lift its reservation on the 19th sanctions package,” the presidency said in a statement.
Slovakia was the final hold-out, agreeing to the package after receiving assurances from the European Commission on high energy prices and the impact on carmakers and heavy industry.
“Consequently, a written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8am,” it added.
LNG BAN AND NEW RESTRICTIONS
The LNG ban will take effect in two stages: short-term contracts will end after six months, and long-term contracts from Jan 1, 2027. The timeline brings the EU’s full LNG embargo forward by a year from the European Commission’s previous roadmap to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels.
The package also adds travel restrictions on Russian diplomats and sanctions against 117 vessels from Moscow’s “shadow fleet”, mostly oil tankers, bringing the total to 558 ships.
The latest sanctions underline the bloc’s continued effort to curb Moscow’s revenues from energy exports while maintaining unity among member states despite economic pressures.