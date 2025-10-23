EU approves 19th package of sanctions on Russia, including LNG ban

BRUSSELS: The European Union has approved a 19th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, the Danish presidency of the EU said on Wednesday (Oct 22).

“We are very pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the remaining member state that it’s now able to lift its reservation on the 19th sanctions package,” the presidency said in a statement.

Slovakia was the final hold-out, agreeing to the package after receiving assurances from the European Commission on high energy prices and the impact on carmakers and heavy industry.

“Consequently, a written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8am,” it added.