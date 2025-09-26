Russia accuses NATO, EU of waging 'real war' on it via Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: Russia's top diplomat accused NATO and the European Union of using Ukraine to declare a "real war" against his country in a speech at the United Nations on Thursday (Sep 25) that Britain dismissed as "false fantasy world distortions".

He spoke at a G20 meeting of foreign ministers at the UN two days after United States President Donald Trump signalled a harsher stance on Moscow, praising Ukraine's war effort and saying NATO allies should shoot down Russian jets that enter their airspace.

Tensions have mounted along Europe's eastern flank where Estonia has accused Moscow of sending three fighter jets into its airspace, a week after NATO jets shot down Russian drones in Polish airspace.

"Another clear example is the crisis in Ukraine provoked by the West, through which NATO and the EU have ... already declared a real war on my country and are directly involved in it," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov, foreign minister for more than two decades, has made similar remarks in the past, but their echo within the walls of the United Nations building - delivered in front of fellow G20 foreign ministers - underscored the gravity of the moment.

He made no reference to Trump's comments earlier this week, instead repeating Russia's position that it was the West's actions that provoked the war in Ukraine, which began when Moscow's forces launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.