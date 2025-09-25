Zelenskyy tells UN: Stop Russia's war or face destructive arms race

UNITED NATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world powers to help stop Russia's war in his country in a speech to the United Nations on Wednesday (Sep 24), warning of a dangerous arms race that he said the fighting was helping unleash.

He called for global rules to curb the use of artificial intelligence in weapons while describing breakneck innovation in the military use of drones. He also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to expand his war beyond Ukraine.

"Stopping Russia now is cheaper than wondering who will be the first to create a simple drone carrying a nuclear warhead," he told the 193-member United Nations General Assembly.

His comments came a day after he met US President Donald Trump at the United Nations, where Trump appeared to take a much tougher stance toward the Kremlin.

Trump said on Tuesday that Kyiv could retake all its occupied land from Russia in what would be an extraordinary battlefield reversal. He also endorsed the idea of shooting down Russian fighter jets that violate NATO airspace.

Zelenskyy said the advent of artificial intelligence meant the arms race under way was the "most destructive" in human history and voiced disappointment in what he said was the weakness of international law and cooperation.

Ukraine has been locked in fighting against Russian forces for more than three and a half years since their full-scale invasion triggered the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Western support has been vital for Kyiv, but the future of that assistance has been uncertain as Trump has declined to impose powerful sanctions on Russia or provide fresh military assistance beyond selling arms.