Russia says it's advancing in Ukraine and its economy is stable, after Trump calls it 'paper tiger'

MOSCOW: Russia said on Wednesday (Sep 24) it was economically stable and its army was advancing in Ukraine, rejecting comments by US President Donald Trump urging Kyiv to take advantage of Russian economic weakness and seize back all of its captured territory.

In a sudden and striking rhetorical shift, Trump said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could retake all the land seized by Russia, which currently controls about a fifth of the country.

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attributed Trump's comments to the fact he had just met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Of course, President Trump heard Zelenskyy's version of events. And apparently at this point, this version is the reason for the assessment we heard," Peskov said in an interview with RBC radio.

Peskov said the Russian army was making gains in Ukraine, where he said it was deliberately advancing with caution. Western military analysts attribute the lack of any recent Russian breakthrough to a determined and resourceful Ukrainian defence, with both sides worn down by more than three-and-a-half years of war.