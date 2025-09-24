Europe must step up after Trump's shift on Ukraine, Berlin says

BERLIN: Europe must "grow up" and step up its support for Ukraine after comments by US President Donald Trump backing Kyiv to take back all of its territory from Russia, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday (Sep 24).

Speaking to Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio, Wadephul said Trump had realised that his own efforts had failed to persuade Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's remarks on Truth Social marked an abrupt and major rhetorical shift for the US leader who had previously nudged Ukraine to give up territory to end the war and had rolled out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska just last month.

But it was not immediately clear whether Trump would back up his words with a shift in US policy, an ambiguity that could keep the onus on Europe to meet more of Ukraine's needs through weapons and financing as Washington's role recedes.

STEPPING UP WILL NOT BE EASY FOR EUROPE

Europeans have repeatedly said "that we really have to grow up ... We have to become more sovereign," Wadephul said.

"And that's why we have to look at what we ourselves can achieve. We can achieve much more; not all European states have delivered what they promised Ukraine. We have to look at what other financial and military options we have."

Trump's comments were good for Ukraine and good for Europe, Wadephul said, as the president "must indeed acknowledge that his considerable efforts with Putin have so far been unsuccessful." He warned, however, that Europe stepping up security efforts would not be easy.

Two officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, also cautioned that Trump may be signalling that it was up to Europe to help Ukraine now.

"He seems to be saying his goodbyes, no? But that can change tomorrow. In any case: the cards are clear for us. We know what we should be doing," a Western European official said.

A senior Eastern European diplomat said that Trump's Ukraine comments aimed to indicate a change of position and to show "that he is starting to disengage by sending a message that it is Europe's question".